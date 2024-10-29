Prison for Camelon shoplifter who hit store worker with speaker during thieving spree

A shoplifter who attacked two members of staff by throwing items from shelves at them has now landed herself a lengthy prison sentence.

Janey Baillie, 48, was said to have tried the patience of social workers with her lack of engagement and she left the courts with no choice but to impose a custodial sentence.

Baillie appeared from custody via video linke at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to a number of offences including assaulting a members of staff – striking one to her body with a speaker and another with glass jar – at B&M, Talbot Street, Grangemouth on January 19.

She also admitted breaching her curfew in Fairlie Street, Camelon on April 10.

Bailie stole electrical items and assaulted staff members at B&M in Grangemouth (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Stephen Biggam, defence solicitor, said there had been a “lot of trauma and death” in Baillie’s life which had led to her self medicating.

Sheriff Maryam Labaki noted Baillie had burned most of her bridges with the social work department.

"She has left the most patient people with no option,” she added.

Mr Biggam said Baillie’s time in custody was a “time out” for her, allowing her to “get fit and healthy and try again” in the community.

Addressing Baillie, Sheriff Labaki said: “I’m afraid you have quite exhausted the patience of the social work department. You have repeatedly breached orders and now you have been remanded in custody.

"There is no alternative but to impose a custodial sentence.”

Baillie, 1 Abercrombie Street, Camelon, was sentenced to 16 months in prison back dated to September 26.