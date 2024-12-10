Prison for Bonnybridge serial shoplifter who spat in shop worker's hair

A summer of shoplifting and vile behaviour has seen a chronic reoffender spit, scratch, shout and swear at shop staff and now – with all rehabilitation attempts failing – he is back behind bars once again.

Appearing from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Philip Thomson, 52, had pleaded guilty to a string of thefts from shops and stores throughout the Falkirk area, including stealing food from the Co-op, Stirling Street, Denny on July 13.

More serious, however, was Thomson’s behaviour when he was confronted by shop staff about his thieving.

He admitted threatening behaviour towards staff at Tesco, Central Retail Park, Falkirk on August 16, Lidl, Arnott Street, Falkirk on May 14 and, most serious of all, an assault on a woman outside Tesco, Bridge Street, Bonnybridge on April 24, when he spat in her hair and scratched her arm.

Thomson stole items and threatened staff at a number of stores in the Falkirk area, including Tesco in Central Retail Park (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

One one occasion he lost his temper and shouted at staff “I’m not a thief”, before adding “I’ll be waiting for you in the car park.”

He also told one shop worker he was a “jobsworth” after he caught him in the act.

The assault on the shop worker in Bonnybridge happened when she was just trying to help Thomson.

Procurator fiscal depute Christa Lindsay said: “The accused fell into the road and she ran to help and put her arm out for him, however, he scratched her arm. The accused then spat at her, which landed in her hair.”

Mark Fallon, defence solicitor, said: “He’s 52-years-old and is now having trouble with his memory. He has an ongoing difficulty with alcohol and has been in custody since September 19.

"He has spent most of his adult life in prison.”

Addressing Thomson, Sheriff Craig Harris said: “Support was offered by the Cyrenians, but you didn’t turn up. You had an appointment nurses but you failed to attend for that and you failed to attend at the Woodlands centre.

"Finding a way to rehabilitate you only works if you engage. There comes a point where rehabilitation will no longer be attempted.”

He sentenced Thomson, 15 Peathill Road, Bonnybridge, to a total of 650 days in prison back dated to September 19.