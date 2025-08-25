Prison for blood spitting offender after night of drunken violence at Airth farm

A drunken offender chucked a deodorant can at a woman’s head leaving her with a cut and then spat blood on a female police officer who came to arrest him.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Euan Kerr, 26, had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour, assaulting a woman – throwing a deodorant can at a her head – and assaulting a police officer, spitting blood in her face, at Dunmore Home Farm, Airth, on February 2.

The court heard alcohol was being consumed at the address on the night of the offence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The procurator fiscal depute said: “The accused began to shout and swear at the woman and challenged a man to fight. He pick up a deodorant can and threw it, hitting her to the rear of her head, which caused it to bleed.

Kerr spat blood in the face of a female police officer after he was arrested (Picture: National World)

"A man had pinned the accused against the wall and the accused was shouting and spitting blood when police arrived. He was arrested and placed in the police van. He spat blood and saliva at a police officer which landed on her left cheek.”

It was stated Kerr was working two jobs – in a DIY store and with and events company – but was looking to study hairdressing in Kilmarnock.

He was said to have joined the armed forces at an “early age” but that was not a “happy time” for him and he now suffers from PTSD.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard his behaviour on the night was due to his drinking alcohol, but everyone was supposedly drunk in the house.

Kerr “became unwell” during the night and wanted to go home but there was no way of him getting home due to how remote the location was.

He felt he was the one who had been assaulted and sustained facial injuries – including a black eye.

Kerr believed the others in the house were the ones going to be arrested and “reacted badly” when officers arrested him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheriff Alison Michie noted Kerr, 35 Thorn Terrace, Onthank, Kilmarnock, had a history of violent offending and showed “no empathy” for his victims.

“These offences occurred almost at the conclusion of a 12-month community payback order imposed on you for assault,” she added, stating there was no alternative but to impose custody.

She sentenced Kerr to 30 weeks in prison.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspaper