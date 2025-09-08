Prison for '1000 Valiums' Falkirk man who could not stop offending
Appearing from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Nicky Hadlow, 36, had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – uttering threatening remarks and spitting – in a police van on the way to Dunfermline Police Station on August 30.
"Police officer took him to Dunfermline Police Station,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “He told them he had taken 500 Valiums and then said he had taken 1000 Valiums, so he was taken to hospital to be assessed by medical staff.
"He spat several times and told officers ‘you try and put a spit hood on me, I’ll bite your face off’. `He called police officers ‘cows’ and once he was at the hospital his behaviour continued, making similar comments towards police, including ‘get a real job’ and called them ‘junkies’.”
Sheriff Craig Harris said: “You are entirely out of control. I’m not prepared to call for any reports. You are in the cells all the time because he is being arrested. The public have been subjected to your repeated offending.
"I’m struggling to remember an offender appearing more times in court in one month than you. You have a lengthy record of previous convictions and have been sent to prison before.
"At the time of this offence you were subject to nine bail orders and were placed on bail six times in the month of August alone.”
Sheriff Harris sent Hadlow, 1 Castings Avenue, Falkirk, to prison for 160 days back dated to September 1.