Prison for '1000 Valiums' Falkirk man who could not stop offending

Falkirk Sheriff Court’s patience finally wore out for a spitting offender who had been placed on bail six times in the space of a month.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Appearing from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Nicky Hadlow, 36, had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – uttering threatening remarks and spitting – in a police van on the way to Dunfermline Police Station on August 30.

"Police officer took him to Dunfermline Police Station,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “He told them he had taken 500 Valiums and then said he had taken 1000 Valiums, so he was taken to hospital to be assessed by medical staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He spat several times and told officers ‘you try and put a spit hood on me, I’ll bite your face off’. `He called police officers ‘cows’ and once he was at the hospital his behaviour continued, making similar comments towards police, including ‘get a real job’ and called them ‘junkies’.”

Hadlow was arrested and proceeded to spit over the police van (Picture: National World)

Sheriff Craig Harris said: “You are entirely out of control. I’m not prepared to call for any reports. You are in the cells all the time because he is being arrested. The public have been subjected to your repeated offending.

"I’m struggling to remember an offender appearing more times in court in one month than you. You have a lengthy record of previous convictions and have been sent to prison before.

"At the time of this offence you were subject to nine bail orders and were placed on bail six times in the month of August alone.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheriff Harris sent Hadlow, 1 Castings Avenue, Falkirk, to prison for 160 days back dated to September 1.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.