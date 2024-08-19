Prison awaits violent Grangemouth offender unless she sinks her teeth into her unpaid work
and live on Freeview channel 276
Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Kara McClenaghan, 20, had pleaded guilty to a number of offences, including assaulting a woman – pulling her to the ground and striking her to the head and body to her injury – at an address in Cultenhove Crescent, Grangemouth on October 28, 2022.
She also admitted assaulting a police officer by biting him in Garry Place, Grangemouth on April 6, 2022.
Michael Lowrie, defence solicitor, said McClenaghan, 38 Alloa Road, Carron, had failed to undertake any of the unpaid work she had received as punishment for her offences.
Sheriff Christopher Shead adjourned matters until September 26 and warned McClenaghan: “You need to do the unpaid work – if you don’t do so I’m going to have to send you prison. I tried to make that clear to you the last time.
“The court cannot extend you any more time.”