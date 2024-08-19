Prison awaits violent Grangemouth offender unless she sinks her teeth into her unpaid work

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An offender who bit a police officer has been given one last chance to avoid custody.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Kara McClenaghan, 20, had pleaded guilty to a number of offences, including assaulting a woman – pulling her to the ground and striking her to the head and body to her injury – at an address in Cultenhove Crescent, Grangemouth on October 28, 2022.

She also admitted assaulting a police officer by biting him in Garry Place, Grangemouth on April 6, 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael Lowrie, defence solicitor, said McClenaghan, 38 Alloa Road, Carron, had failed to undertake any of the unpaid work she had received as punishment for her offences.

McClenaghan appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Sheriff Christopher Shead adjourned matters until September 26 and warned McClenaghan: “You need to do the unpaid work – if you don’t do so I’m going to have to send you prison. I tried to make that clear to you the last time.

“The court cannot extend you any more time.”