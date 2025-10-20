Praise for Bo'ness domestic offender for 'taking a tumble' to himself

A domestic offender was praised for “taking a tumble” to himself and changing his ways.

Allan Miller, 39, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, having admitted threatening behaviour towards his partner in Corbiehall, Bo’ness on March 30.

Sentence had been deferred on Miller, 197c Corbiehall, Bo’ness, for six months and he had been of good behaviour in that time.

Sheriff Paul Ralph said: “You have taken a tumble to yourself and changed the direction of your life – keep up the good work.”

Miller appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

He simply admonished him.

