Polmont YOI inmate modified his vape to create potentially deadly weapon

An inmate at Polmont YOI had his sentence increased after he was found in possession of a weapon he had fashioned from a vape and some screws.

Appearing from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Connor McCabe, 22, admitted possession a weapon at Polmont Young Offenders Institution on November 23 last year.

Sheriff Christopher Shead sentenced McCabe, 26 Henry Bell Street, Helensburgh, to 10 months in prison back dated to August 9 and made him subject to a five month supervised release order.