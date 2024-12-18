Polmont YOI calling: Prison sentence for offender who called partner 94 times

A prisoner breached his bail conditions not to contact his partner by calling her 94 times from Polmont YOI to find out how their daughter was getting on.

Declan Stuart, 20, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to breaching bail by contacting his partner via telephone from Polmont Young Offenders Institution between January 31 and February 6 and from April 25 to May 16.

The court heard a total of 94 calls were logged from Stuart to his partner during the period. She had the number blocked but he was still able to leave voicemails.

It was stated Stuart, who had a liberation date of December 17, had only been calling to check up on his young daughter.

Stuart made 94 calls to his partner from Polmont YOI (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Sheriff Christopher Shead sentenced Stuart, 178G Faithley Road, Clydebank, to prison for five months back dated to September 25. He also made him subject to a non-harassment order not to have any contact his partner for six months.