Polmont offender reads riot act to neighbours after pleas for help are ignored

An offender chapped on a neighbour’s door looking for help and when the assistance she sought did not materialise she began to read the riot act to residents out in the street.

Alison Meek, 36, told her neighbour she had been locked out of her house and asked her to phone the local authority for help.

However, the neighbour told her she was “busy” and closed the door on her.

That’s when Meek lost her temper and branded residents of the street “grasses”.

Meek appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

When police arrived on the scene she told officers she had just “retaliated” when her neighbours began abusing her.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Alison Meek, 36, had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – shouting, swearing and uttering offensive remarks – in Whyteside Rise, Polmont on September 11 last year.

Amy Clyne, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 10pm and the witness was in her home address. The accused banging on her front door and the witness has opened it.

"The accused told the witness to call the council as she was locked out of her house. The witness told the accused she was busy and shut the door. She then overheard the accused shouting in the street as she began to act aggressively towards two other witnesses.

"She called them ‘fat’ and said they were ‘grasses’. The first witness has then gone outside and the accused got into her face, called her ginger and swore at her. Police were called and the accused told them ‘they were staring at me, shouting abuse at me, so I retaliated’.”

Defence solicitor Martin Morrow said Meek, 16 Whyteside Rise, Polmont, had just been looking for a little assistance from her neighbours in the street.

"She had been drinking,” he said. “She has lived in the street for a lot less time than the other people. She had gone to the house looking for some help and that wasn’t forthcoming.”

Sheriff Alison Michie noted Meek’s record of previous offending and placed her on a supervised community payback order for 12 months with the conduct requirement to attend at mental health and addiction services.

She also ordered her to complete 75 hours of unpaid work within six months.