Polmont drink driver failed to give proper breath specimen eight times

A convicted drink driver was back behind the wheel again while under the influence of alcohol and was in such a state he failed to give a proper breath specimen on eight attempts.

Mark Craig, 28, told officers had not drunk any alcohol for four weeks and then proceeded to fail to provide specimens eight times.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Mark Craig, 28, had pleaded guilty to drink driving in Grahams Road, Falkirk, on December 26 last year. He gave a reading of 144 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of urine, when the legal limit is 67 milligrams.

Procurator fiscal depute Amy Clyne said: “It was 12.40am and police were on patrol when they saw a motor vehicle driving erratically, swerving from side to side. The vehicle has then stopped and police spoke to the driver, who was the accused.

Craig failed to provide proper breath specimens on eight occasions (Picture: Submitted)

"There was a strong smell of alcohol and the accused was acting erratically and talking very fast. He said he had not had alcohol in the last four weeks.”

Craig was then asked to provide breath samples and failed to provide proper specimens on eight occasions.

Sheriff Alison Michie noted Craig, 11 Roberts Avenue, Polmont, was two times over the legal limit and it was his second drink driving offence within two years. She said custody was an option in such a case.

However, she placed Craig on a supervised community payback order for 12 months with the requirement he attend alcohol addiction services and complete 270 hours of unpaid work in that time.

He was also banned from driving for 44 months.