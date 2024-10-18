Police on the trail of violent cyclist who attacked pedestrian in Forth Valley area

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A pedestrian was attacked by a cyclist as he was enjoying a morning walk along a path near a primary school.

The incident happened at around 8.15am on Tuesday, October 15 in the Stirling area.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A male was assaulted by a cyclist while walking on Torbrex Road near to St Ninian’s Primary School, Stirling. We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage to call Police on 101 quoting incident 0627 of October 15.