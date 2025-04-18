Police caught Bonnybridge bail breacher hiding in bedroom cupboard twice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An offender who breached her bail conditions on two occasions may want to try and find herself a new hiding place.

Annlouise Jones, 37, and her partner drew so much attention to themselves that neighbours ended up calling the police on two separate occasions.

When officers arrived they soon found her hiding inside an upstairs cupboard.

The a few weeks later they were called back out and she was also discovered in an upstairs cupboard.

Police ooficers found Jones hiding in an upstairs bedroom cupboard not once, but twice (Picture: Police Scotland)

Jones appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday, having admitted breaching her bail conditions not to have any contact with her former partner at a premises in Ferguson Drive, Denny on February 28 and March 6.

The court heard Jones had been in an on/off relationship with the woman before the offences were committed.

“It was 2.50pm when police received an anonymous call,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “Members of the public stated the accused and the witness were arguing within the address.

"On attending officer were let in by the witness and the accused within an upstairs bedroom cupboard.”

In an almost exact carbon copy of the first incident, police once again attended at the address following calls regarding a disturbance and again found Jones hiding in an upstairs bedroom cupboard.

Sheriff Alison Michie placed Jones, 39 Hunter Gardens, Bonnybridge, on a supervised community payback order for 12 months with the condition she complete 130 hours of unpaid work within that period.

She was also made subject to a non-harassment order not to have any contact with her former partner for 18 months.

