Police called to Grangemouth address after row over relationship status on Facebook escalates
Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Stewart Shaw, 34, had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – shouting, swearing and throwing items on the floor – at an address in Scougall Street, Grangemouth on January 3.
The court heard the couple had been in a relationship for nine years.
"The witness challenged the accused regarding his single status on social media,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “He became enraged at this and started throwing items around the kitchen.
"The witness has then phoned someone for help to ask her to call the police and the accused attempted to grab the phone from her hand, calling her a ‘rat’ and and ‘cheating cow’.
"He left the address because he was aware police were on route. The witness told officers ‘I asked him why his Facebook status was single and he flew into a rage’.”
Lynn Swan, defence solicitor, said the relationship was still ongoing between Shaw and the woman.
"This was an incident which stemmed from a previous brief separation,” she added. “As a result he changed his status to single but had not changed it back.”
Sheriff Craig Harris noted Shaw, 56 Bowhouse Road, Grangemouth, had a record of previous convictions – including domestic offences – but this was only his third conviction since 2013.
Due to the fact he had been off good behaviour since March, Sheriff Harris simply admonished him.