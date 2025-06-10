Payback time for Bo'ness first offender who fraudulently fleeced foster mum out of £7000

Falkirk Sheriff Court heard a fraudster had made some inroads into the compensation she owed her former foster mum for fleecing her out of over £7000.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shauna Campbell, 24, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to fraudulently obtaining £7350 from her foster mother between December 15, 2021 and April 13, 2022.

At a court appearance back in 2023, procurator fiscal depute Eilidh Smith said: “The complainer was the foster carer for the accused for eight years and they had a good relationship generally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When the accused first went into her care, the complainer set up an account for her and had been putting £20 per week into the savings account for the accused. She also set up accounts for her other two foster children. Only the complainer had access to the accounts.”

Campbell fraudulently obtained over £7000 from her foster carer (Picture: Ian Georgeson, National World)

The court heard the foster mum admitted to being “computer illiterate” and went to Campbell for help in this regard. This is how she managed to gain access to all the accounts.

The procurator fiscal depute said: “The complainer confronted her and the accused said ‘I didn’t want anyone to suffer – I know what I did was disgusting and wrong. I tried to fix what I can’.”

The court heard Campbell had got a job with a funeral director and had paid back £1590.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the time Simon Hutchison, defence solicitor, said: “She is very, very sorry for her behaviour. It ruined her own life as well as she had to leave her foster parent’s home.”

Back in 2023, Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Campbell, 53 Drumacre Road, Bo’ness, on a supervised community payback order for three years with the condition she complete 200 hours of unpaid work within 12 months.

She was also ordered to pay £8400 compensation to the complainer at a rate of £300 per month.

Last Thursday, Lynn Swan, defence solicitor, said Campbell had made another payment on her compensation order and it now stood at £6475 left to pay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheriff Simon Collins revoked the existing community payback order and made a stand alone compensation order for Campbell to pay £6475 at a rate of £300 per month.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.