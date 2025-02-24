Patient, 68, called staff idiots and threatened to kill them at Forth Valley Royal Hospital

A “violent, erratic and disruptive” patient who shouted, swore and generally verbally abused hard working hospital staff was told her behaviour could have put her behind bars.

Frances Callaghan, 68, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour at Forth Valley Royal Hospital on February 26, 2023.

Procurator fiscal depute Christa Lindsay said: “The accused was admitted to hospital just after midnight after contacting 999 and asking for an ambulance. She was instantly verbally abusive to staff, calling them ‘idiots’ and issuing threats telling them ‘I will kill you’.

"She was allocated a bed within the trauma area of the emergency department. She kept leaving this space and wandering into other patient’s bays. She then called a nurse a ‘slag’ and security was called for assistance.”

Callaghan threatened staff at Forth Valley Royal Hospital (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

When security turned up she she shouted and swore at them and then called a senior staff nurse a “boot”.

Callaghan’s behaviour was said to be “violent, erratic and disruptive” at the time.

The court heard alcohol dependency is one of her main problems.

Sheriff Craig Harris said: “Conduct like this towards doctors and nurses at the hospital is serious. It’s the kind of thing the court thinks about sending people to prison for and has sent people to prison for.

"They have a difficult job to do and people who make that job more difficult by this kind of conduct risk going to prison.”

However, Sheriff Harris took into account Callaghan, who lives in the St Ninians area, was “not well” at the time and the fact she had been of good behaviour since committing the offence.

He simply admonished her.