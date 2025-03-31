Partition puncher: Patient sees red and gets violent at Falkirk medical centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A patient was anything put patient when he exploded into a rage with a nurse at a local medical centre.

Upset he was not getting the drugs he wanted, Ross Habberfield, 28, unleashed a torrent of abuse at staff and then chased one behind the glass partition in the reception area, punching it before he left the centre.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Habberfield had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour at the Graeme Medical Centre, Western Avenue, Falkirk on February 3.

Ann Orr, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 8.45am at the medical centre reception. The accused had come in for an appointment and became very animated during the course of that.

Habberfield appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

"He began shouting at the nurse tell her to ‘stop laughing at me’ and saying ‘you’re not listening to me’. She asked him to leave and he jumped up and went to the glass partition in the reception area with her on the other side.

"He punched the glass partition of the reception area, causing alarm to the workers, and then ran away.”

Defence solicitor Ross McGowan said Habberfield he was not getting the medication he required.

"He is now back on his medication and seems to be doing much better,” said Mr McGowan.

Addressing Habberfield, Sheriff Maryam Labaki said: “The person you were abusing literally had to run away from you and get behind the glass partition, which you then proceeded to punch.”

She placed Habberfield, 20 Majors Loan, Falkirk, on a supervised community payback order for two years with the condition he completes 200 hours of unpaid work in that time.

