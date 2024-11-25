'Papa just hit nana': Denny domestic offender, 74, hit wife in front of their grandchild

A husband hit his wife of over 50 years after an argument over the amount of booze they had been knocking back.

William Duff, 74, attacked his partner in front of their grandchild, who phoned up their mum and told her “papa just hit nana”.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Duff had pleaded guilty to assaulting his wife – striking her on the head with his hand – at an address in Ferguson Drive, Denny on July 11.

Procurator fiscal depute Ann Orr said: “The accused and his wife were in their home address with their grandchild. It was 4pm and they had been arguing about the amount of alcohol they had both consumed.

"The accused then slapped the complainer in the face. The grandchild was concerned his gran was crying and called their mum saying ‘papa just hit nana and now she’s crying.”

John Mullholland, defence solicitor, said: “She is present with her husband today. The couple have been living together for some months, Mr Duff’s bail conditions having been altered after he suffered a heart attack.

"She moved into the family home to look after him.”

Sheriff Craig Harris heard the couple had been married for over 50 years and noted the reports stated this had been an “isolated incident”.

"She has said herself she won’t tolerate a repeat of this incident,” he added.

Sheriff Harris placed Duff, address listed as Railway Hotel, Broad Street, Denny, on a structured deferred sentence for three months to February 20 next year.