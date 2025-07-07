Outstanding warrant may scupper Grangemouth offender's good behaviour bid

By Court Reporter
Published 7th Jul 2025, 09:10 BST
Updated 7th Jul 2025, 09:10 BST
Stewart Shaw, 33, had been supposed to be on his best behaviour as he awaited his sentence.

He had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – throwing household items onto the floor – at an address in Scougall Street, Grangemouth on January 3.

Unfortunately Falkirk Sheriff Court heard last Thursday there had been a warrant issued for his arrest for an offence he was still to be charged with.

Sheriff Simon Collins deferred sentence on Shaw, 56 Bowhouse Road, Grangemouth to await the outcome of the other matter.

Shaw appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)placeholder image
Shaw appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

