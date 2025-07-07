Outstanding warrant may scupper Grangemouth offender's good behaviour bid
Stewart Shaw, 33, had been supposed to be on his best behaviour as he awaited his sentence.
He had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – throwing household items onto the floor – at an address in Scougall Street, Grangemouth on January 3.
Unfortunately Falkirk Sheriff Court heard last Thursday there had been a warrant issued for his arrest for an offence he was still to be charged with.
Sheriff Simon Collins deferred sentence on Shaw, 56 Bowhouse Road, Grangemouth to await the outcome of the other matter.