Out of control Staffie takes bite out of man during Grangemouth dog attack

By Court Reporter
Published 28th Oct 2024, 09:58 BST
Updated 29th Oct 2024, 16:02 BST
An out of control dog which bit a man during a frightening incident in Grangemouth was now said to be a “well balanced companion” which did not pose a risk.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, William Newton, 55, had previously admitted failing to control his Staffordshire Terrier cross dog in Ochil Street, Grangemouth on July 1 last year.

The charges stated the “dangerous and out of control” dog then bit him on his body to his injury.

The court heard Newton, 19 Ochil Street, Grangemouth, had now learned his lesson and would not be taking the dog out again without a muzzle.

Newton appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)Newton appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
Newton appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Sheriff Maryam Labaki noted the report from a Scottish Dog Behaviourist stated Newton’s dog would be a “well balanced companion” with the proper training and did not pose a risk.

The attack on the man was said to be an isolated incident.

Sheriff Labaki simply admonished Newton.

