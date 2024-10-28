Out of control Staffie takes bite out of man during Grangemouth dog attack

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An out of control dog which bit a man during a frightening incident in Grangemouth was now said to be a “well balanced companion” which did not pose a risk.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, William Newton, 55, had previously admitted failing to control his Staffordshire Terrier cross dog in Ochil Street, Grangemouth on July 1 last year.

The charges stated the “dangerous and out of control” dog then bit him on his body to his injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard Newton, 19 Ochil Street, Grangemouth, had now learned his lesson and would not be taking the dog out again without a muzzle.

Newton appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Sheriff Maryam Labaki noted the report from a Scottish Dog Behaviourist stated Newton’s dog would be a “well balanced companion” with the proper training and did not pose a risk.

The attack on the man was said to be an isolated incident.

Sheriff Labaki simply admonished Newton.