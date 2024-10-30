'Out of control' Grangemouth offender ripped safe from wall and chucked it

An “out of control” offender who wanted access to his safe ended up ripping it out of a wall and then throwing it as people tried to calm him down.

Joseph Hamilton, 24, was said to have “all sorts of difficulties” and things came to a head when he called housing staff to come to his home because he wanted to get into his safe.

Hamilton appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted threatening behaviour – pulling a safe box from a wall – at his Inchyra Place, Grangemouth home on July 29.

Procurator fiscal depute Tiffany Chisholm said: “The accused phone staff to attend at his address, demanding they open his safe box. Witnesses attended to speak to him and they saw him at the top of the stairs holding the safe box, saying ‘I’ve pulled it off the wall’.

"He appeared agitated and they attempted to speak to him. He became angry and threw the safe box at a wall, causing damage, and then swore at the witnesses.”

Gordon Addison, defence solicitor, said: “It’s quite a sad case in a number of ways. This lad has all sorts of difficulties and comes from a family with all sorts of difficulties.

"He has difficulties coping on his own away from his family, difficulties with Tourettes. On this day he was out of control.”

Sheriff Maryam Labaki noted Hamilton had been in trouble in the past.

"It’s very disappointing you’re here again,” she told him.

She deferred sentence for three months to January 23, 2025, to allow him to be of good behaviour in that time.