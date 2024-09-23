Opportunistic offender, 63, pinched £3500 pedal bike from Falkirk shopping centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A supposed ‘moment of madness’ led an offender to pinch a £3500 pedal cycle from a shopping centre and wheel it home.

Unfortunately for John Gow, 63, his dishonest actions were captured on the centre’s CCTV system and police soon tracked him down.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Gow had pleaded guilty to theft – stealing an E-bike pedal cycle – at the Howgate Shopping Centre, Falkirk on May 29.

Murray Aitken, defence solicitor, said: “He was in the company of a friend and the bike was in the shopping centre. He has then become involved in moving it to his home address.

"It was captured on CCTV footage and the bike was returned undamaged. It appears to have been a moment of madness.”

Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Gow, 96 Oswald Street, Falkirk, on a community payback order with the condition he complete 150 hours of unpaid work within 12 months.