Opportunistic offender, 63, pinched £3500 pedal bike from Falkirk shopping centre

By Court Reporter
Published 23rd Sep 2024, 10:25 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A supposed ‘moment of madness’ led an offender to pinch a £3500 pedal cycle from a shopping centre and wheel it home.

Unfortunately for John Gow, 63, his dishonest actions were captured on the centre’s CCTV system and police soon tracked him down.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Gow had pleaded guilty to theft – stealing an E-bike pedal cycle – at the Howgate Shopping Centre, Falkirk on May 29.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Murray Aitken, defence solicitor, said: “He was in the company of a friend and the bike was in the shopping centre. He has then become involved in moving it to his home address.

Gow stole the bike from the Howgate Shopping Centre (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)Gow stole the bike from the Howgate Shopping Centre (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
Gow stole the bike from the Howgate Shopping Centre (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

"It was captured on CCTV footage and the bike was returned undamaged. It appears to have been a moment of madness.”

Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Gow, 96 Oswald Street, Falkirk, on a community payback order with the condition he complete 150 hours of unpaid work within 12 months.