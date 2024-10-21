Online row enters reality when Falkirk offender shows up at woman's door armed with metal pole

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An online bust up spilled over into reality when an offender with a “propensity for violence” showed up at a woman’s door armed with a metal pole.

Janine Reilly, 31, then forced her way into the premises past the woman’s daughter and began smashing walls with the pipe before hitting the woman on the leg with it.

Not only did the attack terrify the woman and her daughter, it also resulted in hundreds of pounds worth of damage to her home.

Reilly then re-appeared later that same day along with others and challenged the woman to come out and fight her.

Reilly appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Suring the encounter, one of those present shouted to the woman “you’re going to get battered”.

Reilly appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted assaulting a woman, threatening behaviour and destroying property at a premises in Falkirk on March 30.

Procurator fiscal depute Ann Orr said: “The accused and the witness resided next to each other in the same street. They had been having some kind of dispute on social media over short period prior to these events.

"The witness was at home with her daughter when the accused came to the door and began knocking it. The daughter answered the door and the accused asked her to get her mother outside the flat.

"The accused was in possession of a metal pole and the daughter refused to get her mother to come out. The accused then entered the flat and began to strike the walls with the pole causing damage.

"She continued into the living room and then struck the mother on the leg with the metal pole. There didn’t seem to be much force put into the strikes, but it was enough to scare her.

"The accused then exited the property, striking the door a number of times and causing damage.”

It was stated Reilly caused around £500 during her short, violent visit.

Later that same day Reilly returned.

"In the evening the witnesses were in their home address,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “They heard a group of females shouting outside and heard one of them shout ‘you’re going to get battered’.

"She saw the accused outside and she was heard to shout ‘why don’t you just come out and we’ll have a fight now’. The accused then entered the common close and stood there shouting before leaving the area.

"Police were contacted and inquiries were carried out.”

The court heard Reilly, who has previous convictions for assault, later handed herself in at Falkirk Police Station.

Sheriff Maryam Labaki noted Reilly, who lives in the Falkirk area, had a “propensity for violence”.

She placed her on a supervised community payback order for two years on one of the matters and deferred sentence on another for her to be of good behaviour for six months to April 17, 2025.

Sheriff Labaki said: “This was a horrible incident and I saw you were hanging your head during the crown narration, so I hope this won’t be repeated.”