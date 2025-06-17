One punch over £80 debt: Denny attack left man covered in blood and concussed

An £80 debt combined with a lot of alcohol sparked an assault which left a man concussed, covered in blood and requiring 17 stitches.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clark Millar, 20, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to assault to severe injury and permanent disfigurement in Barnego Road, Denny, on September 22, 2023.

The charges stated Millar punched the man on the head, causing him to fall against a car door and then onto the ground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was stated the victim in the case is friends with Millar, but happened to owe him money.

The victim of the assault was said to have owed Millar £80 (Picture: Ian Georgeson, National World)

Tensions spilled over following Millar’s attendance at a family funeral.

"It was noted the accused was somewhat intoxicated,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “He had been drinking a couple of cans of Four Loko and was asked if he wanted to go with them to go and get a pizza.

"While in the vehicle Millar had a conversation with the man over an £80 debt he owed him. The man said he would pay the accused back as soon as he had the money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They went to collect the pizza and drove back to the home address. Shortly after they arrived the accused told the man ‘I know you’re not skint, you drive a Merc, so how come you can’t pay me my money?’.

"The man said the Mercedes belonged to his father and the accused said ‘we need to sort out that 80 quid and we need to sort it out now’. The man again said he didn’t have the money.

"The accused punched him to his face, knocking him backwards and causing him to fall from the car onto the ground. The other witness grabbed the accused from behind and pulled him away.

"After being hit, the man couldn’t remember what happened, but he saw a large amount of blood coming from his face and shouted for someone to call him an ambulance.

"The accused walked off.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Staff at a nearby takeaway provided paper towels for the man until the ambulance arrived.

Millar later handed himself in at Falkirk Police Station.

The man had suffered a five centimetre long laceration below his right eye and another two centimetre cut above his right eye. He required 17 stitches. He also suffered a broken nose and concussion.

The court heard Millar, an apprentice electrician, had no previous convictions.

There had been a request he receive an absolute discharge because a conviction may impact his impact his employment. It was said he had not informed his employer about the criminal proceedings and it may have “ramifications” for his job.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You sought to take revenge in regards to a debt,” said Sheriff Craig Harris, addressing Millar directly. “This resulted in permanent disfigurement for the man. The reports I read said you had limited insight the impact of your behaviour.

"You brought this on yourself. I take into account the complainer’s wish you not be prosecuted for this offence and it was a single punch. However, that punch caused significant harm.”

He ordered Millar, 38 Meadow Court, Dunipace, to pay the man he punched £1000 compensation within six months.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.