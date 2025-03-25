Offender's rage saw him attack furniture and put an end to a plant pot in Camelon home

By Court Reporter
Published 25th Mar 2025, 08:35 BST
Updated 25th Mar 2025, 08:35 BST
An offender took his frustrations out on furniture during a violent temper tantrum.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Tomas Kokoszka, 44, previously pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour at his 18 St Giles Way, Camelon home on December 1 last year.

The charges stated Kokoszka shouted and swore at his partner, repeatedly kicked a television, picked up and dropped a sofa and a kitchen table and broke a plant pot.

Sheriff Maryam Labaki noted Kokoszka had been of good behaviour since committing the offence and admonished him.

Kokoszka appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)placeholder image
Kokoszka appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

