Offender's rage saw him attack furniture and put an end to a plant pot in Camelon home
An offender took his frustrations out on furniture during a violent temper tantrum.
Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Tomas Kokoszka, 44, previously pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour at his 18 St Giles Way, Camelon home on December 1 last year.
The charges stated Kokoszka shouted and swore at his partner, repeatedly kicked a television, picked up and dropped a sofa and a kitchen table and broke a plant pot.
Sheriff Maryam Labaki noted Kokoszka had been of good behaviour since committing the offence and admonished him.