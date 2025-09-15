Offender's 'lack of trust' led to no lack of violence in Polmont YOI

An inmate who was off her mental health medication proceeded to attack prison staff with her fists, spit, teeth and nails during the course of various violent incidents.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chloe Spence, 32, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to a number of offences all committed while she was in custody at Polmont Young Offenders Institution.

These included punching one person in the face and spitting on her on April 20, 2023, spitting on another person’s clothing and biting her on the thigh on May 10, 2023 and digging her nails into the arm of another staff member on June 22, 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two of the assaults on staff saw Spence break the skin of her victims – once with her teeth and once with her nails.

Spence carried out a number of violent attacks on staff in Polmont YOI (Picture: Ian Rutherford)

Some of the details of Spence’s offences were revealed at a court appearance last month.

The procurator fiscal depute said: "She was taken to the floor and when she was brought back up to a standing position she spat in the face of a staff member and bit her to her left thigh, which broke the skin.”

The court heard it was “unclear” why Spence, who had been diagnosed with schizophrenia in 2022, had not been getting her medication while in custody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was stated she had developed a “lack of trust” of other people.

Last Thursday Sheriff Maryam Labaki said: “These serious assaults on prison staff mean the custodial threshold has been met. I take account you were not on your medication.”

She deferred sentence on Spence for three months to December 11 to see how her existing community payback order progresses in Edinburgh.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers