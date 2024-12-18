Offender was hanging around streets of Polmont looking to pinch what he could

An offender’s shady loitering outside properties landed him in trouble with the courts.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Martin Bell, 47, had pleaded guilty to intent to commit theft at addresses in Marchmont Court, Polmont on June 2.

Lynn Swan, defence solicitor, said Bell had been consuming substances after his relationship had broken down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Bell, Castings House, Castings Avenue, Falkirk, on a supervised community payback order for 12 months with the condition he complete 125 hours of unpaid work in that time.