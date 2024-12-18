Offender was hanging around streets of Polmont looking to pinch what he could
An offender’s shady loitering outside properties landed him in trouble with the courts.
Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Martin Bell, 47, had pleaded guilty to intent to commit theft at addresses in Marchmont Court, Polmont on June 2.
Lynn Swan, defence solicitor, said Bell had been consuming substances after his relationship had broken down.
Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Bell, Castings House, Castings Avenue, Falkirk, on a supervised community payback order for 12 months with the condition he complete 125 hours of unpaid work in that time.