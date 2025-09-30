Offender took pinched jewels to Falkirk shop to coin in some quick cash

An offender looked to make a “fast buck” when she took some stolen jewellery to a High Street pawnbroker.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Unfortunately for Laura Grant, 45, she used her real name and details and was easily traced when the crime came to light.

Grant appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted resetting stolen property – jewellery – at Cash Converters, High Street, Falkirk on May 27.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard the goods which had been stolen and subsequently taken to the shop by Grant were valued at £130.

Grant took the stolen jewellery to Falkirk High Street's Cash Converters store (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Simon Hutchison, defence solicitor, said: “She has had difficulty in her life with heroin. This appears to have been a one off. She was intoxicated and took something that someone else had stolen to Cash Converters.

"She used her own name and matters came home to roost.”

Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Grant, 109 Wall Street, Camelon, on a structured deferred sentence for three months to December 18.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers