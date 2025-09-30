Offender took pinched jewels to Falkirk shop to coin in some quick cash
Unfortunately for Laura Grant, 45, she used her real name and details and was easily traced when the crime came to light.
Grant appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted resetting stolen property – jewellery – at Cash Converters, High Street, Falkirk on May 27.
The court heard the goods which had been stolen and subsequently taken to the shop by Grant were valued at £130.
Simon Hutchison, defence solicitor, said: “She has had difficulty in her life with heroin. This appears to have been a one off. She was intoxicated and took something that someone else had stolen to Cash Converters.
"She used her own name and matters came home to roost.”
Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Grant, 109 Wall Street, Camelon, on a structured deferred sentence for three months to December 18.