Offender teams up with inmate to batter prisoner behind bars at Polmont YOI
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Appearing from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Christopher Devlin, 21, had previously admitted the assault he committed – while acting with another – in Polmont Young Offenders Institution on August 14 last year.
The court heard Devlin was currently serving and 18-month sentence for house breaking and was due to be released on November 5.
Sheriff Craig Harris said: “Prisoners assaulting other prisoners is not tolerated at all and they need to understand that. The way they understand that is through further prison sentences.”
Devlin’s co-accused, who is now free from custody, was not present at court.
Sheriff Harris deferred sentence on Devlin, 829 Shettleston Road, Glasgow, until September 26 for a criminal justice social work report and restriction of liberty order assessment.