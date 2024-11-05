An offender is now paying the price for his “smashing” time at a local watering hole.

Christopher Beuckmann, 29, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour at the Railway Tavern, Grahams Road, Falkirk on February 3.

The charges stated Beuckmann threw a glass onto the floor of the premises causing it to smash.

Sheriff Alison Michie deferred sentence on Beuckmann, 34 Bankhill Court, Grangemouth, until December 19 to allow a psychiatric report to be prepared.