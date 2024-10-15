Offender spat on ex outside Falkirk Sheriff Court then had cheek to call her 'dirty'

Wilson spat on the woman outside the entrance of Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

A nasty offender spat on his former partner as she entered – of all places – Falkirk Sheriff Court – then had the audacity to call HER a “dirty slag”.

Christopher Wilson, 31, had already breached his bail conditions not to have contact with the woman when he position himself on the court steps, waiting for her because he knew she was due to attend on that particular day.

When she told him to leave her alone he proceeded to spit on her.

Procurator fiscal depute Amy Clyne said: “It was 9.30am and the witness received a text message from the accused. The witness was attending Falkirk Sheriff Court in relation to a separate matter.

"She parked her car and upon approaching the entrance she saw the accused standing on the steps outside the court. She walked towards the entrance and he approached her.

"She asked him to leave her alone and he ignored her. As she was walking by him he spat on her chest area and covered her top in his spit. The witness advised police of this.”

When officers spoke to Wilson about the incident he said: “She’s a dirty slag.”

Simon Hutchison, defence solicitor, said: “This is his first time in custody. His life was generally fine until the last year or so when it spiralled out of control. He has serious mental health issues and serious issues with cocaine.

"They are still keen to try and fix the relationship.”

Sheriff Alison Michie noted it had been Wilson’s first experience of a “custodial environment”.

She placed him on a supervised community payback order for two years with the condition he attend the Caledonian domestic abuse programme, as well as mental health and substance abuse counselling.

Wilson, address listed as 33 to 35 Neil Hart Electrical Ltd, Tryst Road, Stenhousemuir, was also ordered to complete 135 hours of unpaid work within 12 months.