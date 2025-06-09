Offender planted 'tracking device' on ex partner's car as he crept around her Camelon home

An offender claimed the tracking device he placed on his former partner’s car was to keep track of the vehicle in case it got pinched and not keep tabs on her daily movements.

Aleksejc Velicko, 34, was spotted in the garden of his ex wife’s home in the early hours and then she found the tracker he had placed under her car when she was cleaning the vehicle.

She confronted him about it, saying she was going to report him to the police, and he admitted putting it there.

Velicko appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted threatening behaviour likely to cause alarm at an address in Fairlie Street, Camelon, on June 22 last year.

Velicko appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

The court heard Velicko and the woman were both Latvian nationals who had moved to Scotland back in 2007. The had been in a relationship for 15 years and married for nine of those years.

She ended the relationship because it “wasn’t working out” and they “drifted apart”.

"The accused turned up at the complainer’s address in the early hours of the morning,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “He then sat in the garden. The complainer then had reason to suspect he had been following her.

"She was cleaning her vehicle – a Honda Civic – when she found the tracker under the rear bumper. She told him she was going to report him to the police and said ‘you know what I’m talking about’.

"He eventually mentioned the tracker.”

Ross McGowan, defence solicitor, said both Velicko and his ex partner work in the same place and they have had no further issues.

As for the tracker, Mr McGowan said: “It wasn’t placed to monitor the movements of the complainer it was placed there to find the family car if it ever got stolen.”

Velicko was said to have gone to see his partner in the early hours and, rather than wake her up early or go away and come back again, he said he chose to wait there on the premises.

Having listened to all the facts Sheriff Simon Collins simply admonished Velicko, 2 Wallace View Caravan park, Millhall, Stirling.

