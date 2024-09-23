Offender on trial for ignoring court orders then breached them by approaching ex at Falkirk Sheriff Court
Andrew Watson, 39, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to breaching his non-harassment order at Falkirk Sheriff Court, Main Street, Camelon, on May 21.
Christa Lindsay, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The complainer was at Falkirk Sheriff Court in relation to a domestic court case against the accused. She was walking upstairs and was on the first floor when they saw the accused.
"He stated ‘can we try and get this sorted out?’. She ignored him and he shouted at her to ’come here’. She has walked back and he told her ‘please don’t do this – I love you’.
"Later on they were in the foyer and the accused approached her again, taking hold of her hand with both of his hands and telling her he loved her. She asked the accused to leave her alone.”
Watson was later arrested at his home for breaching his non-harassment order.
The court heard the fact Watson and his former partner were appearing at court together on the same day “increased the risk” of the pair meeting.
Watson was there regarding a trial relating to a breach of his non-harassment order.
It was stated he was unfit for unpaid work due to him being assaulted – with his injuries including a “significant slash” to his forearm.
Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Watson, 17 Carlops Road, Penicuik, on a restriction of liberty order, meaning he must remain in his home from 7pm to 7am for the next eight months.