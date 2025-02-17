Offender made nurses' lives hell in Larbert hospitals with his spitting, punching and throwing attacks
When he was not throwing items at staff, Michael Hunter, 40, was spitting on them, hitting them with a bottle and trying to punch them.
Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Hunter had previously pleaded guilty to a number of offences, including threatening behaviour on April 25, 2022 and destruction of property – causing the glass panel of a door to smash – at Forth Valley Royal on April 10, 2022.
He also admitted a number of assaults against staff in Bellsdyke Hospital, Larbert – throwing a sign at nurses on August 9, 2023, throwing a pane of glass at a nurse on December 5, 2023.
Also on December 5, 2023, Hunter picked up a Christmas tree and threw it at staff, then did the same with a coffee table, as well as damaging a door, causing glass to smash.
On March 12 last year Hunter spit in a nurse’s face and attempted to punch her and struck a nurse on the body with a bottle.
The court hear Hunter, address listed as Ward 2, Forth Valley Royal Hospital, had been of good behaviour since his most recent offence.
It was stated there had been a “marked improvement in his presentation” since his medication had been changed.
Sheriff Christopher Shead deferred sentence on Hunter for three months for his good behaviour and to allow his treatment to continue.