Offender made nurses' lives hell in Larbert hospitals with his spitting, punching and throwing attacks

A violent patient who carried out a number of attacks against nurses threw everything at them he was able to get his hands on from a sign to a coffee table, to a Christmas tree, to a broken pane of glass.

When he was not throwing items at staff, Michael Hunter, 40, was spitting on them, hitting them with a bottle and trying to punch them.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Hunter had previously pleaded guilty to a number of offences, including threatening behaviour on April 25, 2022 and destruction of property – causing the glass panel of a door to smash – at Forth Valley Royal on April 10, 2022.

He also admitted a number of assaults against staff in Bellsdyke Hospital, Larbert – throwing a sign at nurses on August 9, 2023, throwing a pane of glass at a nurse on December 5, 2023.

Hunter recklessly destroyed property and behaved in a threatening manner at Forth Valley Royal Hospital (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Also on December 5, 2023, Hunter picked up a Christmas tree and threw it at staff, then did the same with a coffee table, as well as damaging a door, causing glass to smash.

On March 12 last year Hunter spit in a nurse’s face and attempted to punch her and struck a nurse on the body with a bottle.

The court hear Hunter, address listed as Ward 2, Forth Valley Royal Hospital, had been of good behaviour since his most recent offence.

It was stated there had been a “marked improvement in his presentation” since his medication had been changed.

Sheriff Christopher Shead deferred sentence on Hunter for three months for his good behaviour and to allow his treatment to continue.