Offender loses the plot and smashes up his own telly during Denny domestic

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A domestic confrontation resulted in some harsh words and an offender taking his anger out on his own television set.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After being retrained and placed in a police vehicle Craig Campbell, 30, told police he himself had been hit by a “hoover tube” during the incident.

Campbell appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday to be sentenced for threatening behaviour at an address in Loanhead Avenue, Dennyloanhead on May 7.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amy Clyne, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was midnight and police had received a call from a woman stating her friend was having an incident with her partner, the accused.

Campbell appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

"Officers traced the accused and have spoken to the witness, who initially did not provide any details. She said he began to get angry with her and her friend, shouting and swearing before smashing the TV and engaging in a struggle with her.

"The accused began shouting and swearing at police officers, walking towards them in an aggressive manner. He was restrained and put in the rear of a police vehicle, where he told officers he got hit with a hoover tube.”

The court heard Campbell was classed as a “low risk” of offending in this manner again and had “made recompense” for the television he smashed – which was said to have actually been his own TV anyway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheriff Clair McLachlan deferred sentence on Campbell, 22 Margret Avenue, Haggs, for three months until December 12 to see if he could be of good behaviour in that time and see how he engages with counselling services.