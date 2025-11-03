Offender let her out of control dog bite and scratch woman in Slamannan attack
Leanne Gray, 29, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, having admitted failing to control her dog as it attacked another dog and a woman in Castlehill Avenue, Slamannan on July 26 last year.
The charges stated Gray was the owner of a Dogue de Bordeaux which was dangerously out of control, biting a Jack Russell terrier and causing the female owner of that dog to fall to the ground where the Dogue de Bordeaux then proceeded to bite and scratch her to her injury.
Sheriff Maryam Labaki said Gray’s progress report was “terrible” and did not exactly give the impression she was interested in mending her ways.
"She is indicating she wants to be incarcerated,” she added.
Billy Hendry, defence solicitor, said Gray was struggling with the order because she had been the victim of domestic abuse and had an addiction problem.
"I’ve explained to her she is a burden to the court,” he said.
Addressing Gray directly, Sheriff Labaki said: “This is a really serious charge – a dangerous out of control dog that injured someone. You are not complying with any of the conditions the court set out.
"You are not complying with your supervised bail. I’m not going to remand you, but I will continue your bail supervision.”
Sentence was deferred on Gray, who lives in the Falkirk area, until November 20 to allow a criminal justice social work report to be carried out.