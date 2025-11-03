Offender let her out of control dog bite and scratch woman in Slamannan attack

By Court Reporter
Published 3rd Nov 2025, 11:49 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2025, 11:49 GMT
Huntingdon: Police statement on train stabbings
An offender who failed to stop her out of control dog attacking another canine and a woman was putting her freedom in jeopardy by not obeying the court’s orders.

Leanne Gray, 29, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, having admitted failing to control her dog as it attacked another dog and a woman in Castlehill Avenue, Slamannan on July 26 last year.

Most Popular

The charges stated Gray was the owner of a Dogue de Bordeaux which was dangerously out of control, biting a Jack Russell terrier and causing the female owner of that dog to fall to the ground where the Dogue de Bordeaux then proceeded to bite and scratch her to her injury.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sheriff Maryam Labaki said Gray’s progress report was “terrible” and did not exactly give the impression she was interested in mending her ways.

Gray appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)placeholder image
Gray appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

"She is indicating she wants to be incarcerated,” she added.

Billy Hendry, defence solicitor, said Gray was struggling with the order because she had been the victim of domestic abuse and had an addiction problem.

"I’ve explained to her she is a burden to the court,” he said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Addressing Gray directly, Sheriff Labaki said: “This is a really serious charge – a dangerous out of control dog that injured someone. You are not complying with any of the conditions the court set out.

"You are not complying with your supervised bail. I’m not going to remand you, but I will continue your bail supervision.”

Sentence was deferred on Gray, who lives in the Falkirk area, until November 20 to allow a criminal justice social work report to be carried out.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice