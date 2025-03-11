Offender had just days to go on his driving ban when police stopped him in Falkirk

An offender was just a matter of days away from his driving ban being lifted when he was stopped by police.

Piotr Marszcki, 33, was sitting on his seatbelt instead of wearing on it when he was pulled over by officers and then pretended to be his cousin.

He appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified, driving without a seatbelt and giving false details to police on Grahams Road, Falkirk, on October 18 last year.

"It was 4.25pm and police officers were within and unmarked police vehicle,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “They were near Falkirk town centre when they saw a van being driven by the accused.

"Their attention was drawn to the vehicle and they activated their blue lights, signalling for the van to stop. The accused complied with the signal and officers saw he was not wearing his seatbelt correctly – he was simply sitting on it.

"He initially gave officers his cousin’s name and claimed to have no identification on his person to confirm these details. He then provided the correct details and officers found out he was banned from driving until November 8, 2024.”

Marszcki, who was representing himself at court, said he had been driving the van to deliver parcels to make money for a friend.

He said he knew he was banned – in fact he drove when his ban was just a matter of days away from expiring.

Sheriff James Hastie banned Marszcki, 38 Beech Road, Bathgate, from driving for two years and fined him £620 to be paid at a rate of £50 per month.