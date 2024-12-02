Offender breaks in to Falkirk food store and then leaves without a sausage

An alcoholic offender smashed his way into a Falkirk food store in the early hours of the morning and just as suddenly left empty handed.

Adam Macpherson, 30, was caught on CCTV footage breaking in to the premises, but he quickly turned around and left the building without stealing any items.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Macpherson had previously pleaded guilty to breaking into a commercial premises with intent to steal at Farmfoods, Grahams Road, Falkirk on February 5.

The alarm was raised in the early hours of the morning, but Macpherson was long gone by the time the manager arrived.

Macpherson smashed his way into the Farmfoods store in the early hours of the morning (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Procurator fiscal depute Janet Macdonald said: “The witness is the manager of the shop. He received a call at 3.30am from the alarm company telling him the alarm was going off at the premises.

"He attended at the store at 3.50am and noticed the bottom of a panel had been smashed. He entered the store and there was no one inside. He called the police and CCTV was reviewed.

"The footage showed a male shattering the glass panel and entering the store. The same person was seen to quickly turn around and leave.”

Images of the male were distributed to police officers, who were able to identify Macpherson as the culprit.

The court heard MacPherson, Flat 4,2, 14 Castings Avenue, Falkirk, had a difficulty with alcohol.

Sheriff Alison Michie placed him on a supervised community payback order for 12 months with the condition he attends at alcohol and addiction services and completes 180 hours of unpaid work within 12 months.