Offender battered man to the ground and kicked him while he was down in Denny assault

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Christopher Macpherson, 36, had pleaded guilty to assaulting a man in Herbertshire Street, Denny on August 31 last year.

The charges stated Macpherson pushed the man, causing him to fall against a wall and then repeatedly punched him on the head, kicked him on the body, before grabbing him and causing him to fall to the ground, where he kicked him to his injury.

Sheriff Christopher Shead said: “This is a grave offence as you know and very often the only disposal available is one of custody.”

However, he placed Macpherson, 25 Walker Avenue, Stirling, on a supervised community payback order for 12 months with the condition he complete 250 hours of unpaid work in that time.

Macpherson appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

He also ordered him to pay the man he attacked £1000 compensation and placed him on a restriction of liberty order, meaning he must remain in his home from 9pm to 7am each day for the next nine months.

