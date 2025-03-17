Offender attacked her mum and smashed up three TVs during Grangemouth stramash
Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Joanna Craig, 39, had pleaded guilty to assaulting her mother, threatening behaviour – pushing a 14-year-old child –and destroying property, breaking three television sets and damaging a car windscreen at an address in Lumley Court, Grangemouth, on June 4 last year.
The court heard Craig had been of good behaviour since committing the offence.
Sheriff Alison Michie said: “This was an offence directed at your mother and damaging property in her home. You were in a different place at the time of the offence compared to where you are today.”
She noted Craig, 24 Kinloch Place, Grangemouth was still subject to supervision until next year, so she simply ordered her to complete 180 hours of unpaid work within 12 months.