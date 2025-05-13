Offender armed himself with cue ball in sock during rumble at Polmont YOI
Not only did James Brown’s violent actions place prison staff in jeopardy, they also ultimately ended up depriving the facility’s leisure area of a pool ball.
Brown, 20, appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – brandishing a sock with a cue ball in it – at Polmont Young Offenders Institution on July 20 last year.
“It was 2.40pm,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “Prison officers became aware of a fight breaking out involving several prisoners. Staff made efforts to intervene and they approached the accused, who had a sock with a cue ball in it in his had.
"He was swinging it at them, but was quickly restrained.”
The court heard Brown had not been in the YOI long when the incident happened and was on remand for a petition matter. He was said to have “settled down” in the weeks and months following the offence and was getting on with his remand “peacefully”.
It was stated his current release date is June 16.
Sheriff Paul Ralph said there really was only one option available to him and sentenced Brown, 10 Queens Park Hotel, Balvicar Drive, Glasgow, to 14 weeks in prison, to be be served consecutively to his current sentence.
Forfeiture of the cue ball in a sock was also ordered so the weapon can be destroyed.