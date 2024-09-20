Offender admits he had 'the fear' after torching Falkirk village war memorial's Union Jack

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A “wasted” offender admitted he had no idea why he set fire to a Union Jack flag at a Falkirk village memorial in the early hours of the morning.

Logan Straub, 22, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to wilful fire raising – torching a Union Jack flag – at Shieldhill War Memorial, Main Street, Sheildhill on June 15.

Procurator fiscal depute Christa Lindsay said: “A committee member in the Orange Lodge purchased a Union Jack for £100 and placed it on a mast at the location. At 7am he was driving past the location and noticed the flag had been lowered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"He saw the flag had been burned. CCTV footage showed a male under the influence at 1am staggering past the location.”

Straub burned the Union Jack flag at Shieldhill War Memorial (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Police subsequently carried out an investigation and, through information from a local taxi firm, were able to trace Straub.

He told officers: “I was absolutely wasted. I don’t know why I did it. I used a lighter. I’ve had the fear for days.”

Murray Aitken, defence solicitor, said: “He is genuinely ashamed and embarrassed he could have done something like this. Sometimes relatively sensible people do the stupidest things.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Straub, 84 Main Street, Shieldhill, on a supervised community payback order for 12 months with the condition he completes 120 hours of unpaid work in that time.

He was also ordered to pay £100 compensation to the person who purchased the flag.

The Falkirk Herald reported earlier in the year the Shieldhill community was furious after the war memorial was again targeted – just weeks after the 100th anniversary of it being first unveiled.

Villager Allan Weir – one of the locals who regularly looks after the memorial – said he was “disgusted” by what had taken place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The memorial was previously targeted on May. 7 last year the Union flag and the Royal Standard were ripped from the flagpole – the day after the coronation of King Charlies III.

After the most recent incident, Mr Weir said: “Some disgusting person has set fire to the Union flag. Personally I am disgusted. Falkirk Council has cleaned the cenotaph and we are trying to get funding to mono block it but to awake to this was terrible.”