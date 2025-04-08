Off duty cop witnesses offender's brutal attack on ex partner in parked car on Maddiston Road

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An offender’s violent assault on his ex wife was witnessed by an off duty police officer.

The officer saw Tommy Maughan, 40, and the woman sitting together in a car and then saw him grab her by the back of the head and slam her face down onto the steering wheel of the vehicle three times.

Maughan was not even supposed to be anywhere near his ex wife, due to a court order which had been put in place following another offence.

Appearing from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Maughan previously admitted assaulting his former partner and breaching his bail conditions by having contact with her in Main Road, Maddiston, on January 18.

Maughan appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

The court heard the couple had been in a relationship for 11 years before getting divorced three years ago.

"The accused asked to be taken somewhere so they got into a vehicle,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “The accused was sitting in the front passenger seat when he grabbed the back of her head and slammed her face into the steering wheel a few times.

"She was able to stop the car and he banged her head against the steering wheel another three times. An off duty police officer was present and could hear screaming coming from the vehicle.

"The officer saw the accused holding onto the back of the woman’s head and bang it onto the steering wheel three times.”

Police were called and the accused was traced to an Esso garage.

Lynn Swan, defence solicitor, said: “The relationship is over. The complainer had actually contacted him requesting money from him initially. There was an argument when they did meet up and he was under the influence of alcohol – which is an issue for a lot of his offending behaviour.”

Sheriff Simon Collins noted Maughan’s long record of offending, which included crimes of violence.

It was stated Maughan, 53 Goore Avenue, Sheffield, had been in custody since January 20.

Sheriff Collins sentenced him to 233 days in custody and made him subject to a non-harassment order not to have any contact his ex wife for five years.

