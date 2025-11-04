Nothing ventured: Stenhousemuir offender given chance to remain free from custody

An offender who ‘can’t stop drinking’ has been given another chance to take advantage of the opportunity the court gave him to stay at large in the community.

Reece Ferguson, 22, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to assaulting a man in Carron Works, Bank Street, Falkirk and struggling with police officers in Park Street, Falkirk on March 7.

At a previous court appearance the procurator fiscal depute said: “It was 9.15pm and the witness was working in Carron Works. He has noticed the accused in the premises asking customers to buy him alcohol.

“The accused had been refused service and the witness asked him to leave. The accused pushed him backwards and then punched him to the head. He was not injured at that point and the accused left the pub.

Ferguson attacked the man at Carron Works, Bank Street, Falkirk (Picture: Submitted)

"He attempted to re-enter the Carron Works and was again told to leave. The accused punched the man to the head again, which this time resulted in a minor cut above his right eyebrow.

“At 9.30pm police attended and the accused then made off. They chased him and caught up with him. The accused began to struggle and they restrained him against a fence.

"They handcuffed him and he was taken to the ground, where leg restraints were placed on him and he was brought under control.”

Earlier in the year Sheriff Paul Ralph placed Ferguson on a structured deferred sentence for three months to August 7.

Last Thursday Sheriff Maryam Labaki said Ferguson’s main problem was he could not seem to stop drinking alcohol.

"You were given an opportunity to engage with the structured deferred sentence,” she said. “While you haven’t been in trouble, you haven’t engaged really. You have demonstrated limited motivation and that’s not what the court is looking for.”

She deferred sentence on Ferguson, 4 Christie Terrace, Stenhousemuir, until November 27 for an updated criminal justice social work report, including an assessment on his suitability for the Venture Trust Project, which supports Scotland's adults and young people through community and outdoor-based personal development programmes, employability courses and an Outdoor Therapy service.

