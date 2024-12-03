Not quite a machete: Polmont prisoner has to make do with elastic band covered screw

A knife-toting offender had to improvise a weapon when he found himself behind bars at Polmont YOI.

Appearing from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Declan Gaitens, 21, had pleaded guilty to possessing a weapon – a screw with elastic bands wrapped around it – at Polmont Young Offenders Institution on April 24.

Janet Macdonald, procurator fiscal depute, said: “Officers searched the accused’s cell and on searching the bed they recovered a home made weapon – a screw with elastic bands wrapped around it to make a grip.”

The court heard the “weapon” in question was not exactly a “machete with a six inch blade” and Gaitens “did not intend to inflict any harm with the item”.

Gaitens had the 'weapon' hidden in his bed in his cell at Polmont YOI (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

However, Sheriff Alison Michie noted Gaitens, 30 Freesia Court, Motherwell, had previous convictions for knife possession and violence.

She said she had no alternative but to impose a prison sentence and gave him 30 weeks in custody.