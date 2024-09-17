'Not great at expressing himself': Bo'ness domestic offender needs 'specialist assessment'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An offender with a number of difficulties when it comes to expressing himself was found to be unsuitable for the Caledonian domestic abuse programme.

David Allan, 34, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – uttering offensive remarks towards his partner – at an address in Deanfield Crescent, Bo’ness, on July 10.

Sheriff Alison Michie deferred sentence on Allan, Flat C, 19 Cowdenhill Road, Bo’ness, until October 24 for a criminal justice social work report to obtain a “specialist assessment”.