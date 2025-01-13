'No sexual element' to offender's naked walk around Forth Valley Royal Hospital foyer

By Court Reporter
Published 13th Jan 2025, 09:56 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Christopher Roy, 39, appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted public indecency.

The charges stated he dropped his trousers and exposed his private parts, walking around a public foyer in Forth Valley Royal Hospital on December 6 and December 8 last year.

The court heard the offence had “no sexual element”.

Sheriff Alison Michie deferred sentence on Roy, 14 Castings Avenue, Falkirk, until February 6 for a drug treatment and testing order assessment. He was remanded in custody until that date.

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice