'No sexual element' to offender's naked walk around Forth Valley Royal Hospital foyer
Christopher Roy, 39, appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted public indecency.
The charges stated he dropped his trousers and exposed his private parts, walking around a public foyer in Forth Valley Royal Hospital on December 6 and December 8 last year.
The court heard the offence had “no sexual element”.
Sheriff Alison Michie deferred sentence on Roy, 14 Castings Avenue, Falkirk, until February 6 for a drug treatment and testing order assessment. He was remanded in custody until that date.