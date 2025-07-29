No prison term for climate change activist who chained himself to pipes in Grangemouth

A CLIMATE change activist jailed for causing “terror” during a protest at Ineos in Grangemouth has succeeded in a bid to overturn his prison sentence.

Samuel Griffiths,49, was given an 16-month-long jail term in March 2025 for chaining himself to fragile pipes at the Ineos plant back in 2023.

Falkirk Sheriff Court heard how the pipes contained explosive hydrocarbons.

Earlier this year Sheriff Maryam Labaki sent Griffiths to prison as she believed there was no other suitable disposal available to her in the circumstances.

This is Rigged activists blocked the road at the Ineos oil terminal and "occupied" an oil tanker during the 2023 protest (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

This prompted lawyers for Griffiths – a member of the protest group This is Rigged – to go to the Court of Criminal Appeal in Edinburgh.

On Tuesday, they told appeal judges Lord Matthews and Lord Armstrong that Sheriff Labaki was mistaken to send Griffiths to prison. They said that given that another offender avoided prison for committing the same offence, Sheriff Labaki should have given their client a non custodial sentence.

The appeal court judges agreed and ordered Griffiths to perform 150 hours of unpaid work and be supervised by the authorities for 12 months.

Handing down the decision of the court, Lord Armstrong said the decision reflected the principles of “comparative justice”.

He added: “In the circumstances, we are minded to grant the appeal. We will quash the prison term and substitute it in its place with a community payback order as a direct alternative to custody.”

Father-of-one Griffiths claimed he had committed a “pro social crime”.

Prosecutor Lucy Clarke told the court that police carrying out patrols of the site realised that Griffiths and his co-accused were wearing climbing harnesses. The two scaled a gate and climbed 20 to 30 feet onto pipework used to transport vapour around the plant.

Ms Clarke said: “They refused to come down and were told that police officers would be deployed to remove them and this was a risk to them and the officers.”

Griffiths chained himself to one of the pipes and both protestors had to be brought down by a police rope access team.

Griffiths, from Walthamstow, London, was found to be in possession of a heavy metal chain, a quantity of small flags, a rucksack of camping equipment, and a notebook with handwritten message in it that read “I came here to do my bit to stop the flow of oil and highlight Grangemouth”.

All fuel-dispensing pumps at the plant were immediately shut down.

Passing sentence on Griffiths earlier this year, Sheriff Labaki said: “In your case, I’m satisfied there is no alternative to a custodial sentence. It is a dangerous place by virtue of what it is.

“If one is to fight for the greater good, the greater good includes compassion and care for your fellow man, for the general public, and this is terrifying. It would have been terrifying for the workers.”

On Tuesday, the appeal judges also placed Griffiths, who observed proceedings via video link, on a three month long restriction of liberty order.

This means he has to wear a tag and not leave his home between 7pm and 7am.

