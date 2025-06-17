No mystery surrounding mallet man's no show at Falkirk Sheriff Court

Thomas Thornton, 28, failed to turn up at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, having previously pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour in Dochart Place, Hallglen, on July 28, 2023.

The charges stated Thornton was in possession of a mallet while making threats of violence.

Mark Fallon, defence solicitor, did not have any excuse for his client’s non-appearance and told Sheriff Craig Harris he was not exactly surprised he had failed to show.

Sheriff Harris issued an arrest warrant for Thornton, 12 Dochart Place, Hallglen.

Thornton failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

