No mystery surrounding mallet man's no show at Falkirk Sheriff Court

By Court Reporter
Published 17th Jun 2025, 13:47 BST
Updated 17th Jun 2025, 13:47 BST
Thomas Thornton, 28, failed to turn up at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, having previously pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour in Dochart Place, Hallglen, on July 28, 2023.

The charges stated Thornton was in possession of a mallet while making threats of violence.

Most Popular

Mark Fallon, defence solicitor, did not have any excuse for his client’s non-appearance and told Sheriff Craig Harris he was not exactly surprised he had failed to show.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sheriff Harris issued an arrest warrant for Thornton, 12 Dochart Place, Hallglen.

Thornton failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)placeholder image
Thornton failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice