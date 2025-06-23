No joke: Denny sex offender sent sexual remark voicemail to 'vulnerable' person
Matthew Findlay, 32, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to sending a voicemail, containing a sexual remark, to a man at an address in Kingseat Avenue, Grangemouth on September 8 last year.
Simon Hutchison, defence solicitor, said there had been “previous issues” between the two.
"He did it as more of a joke rather than anything else, although it wasn’t taken as such,” added Mr Hutchison.
Sheriff Craig Harris said it was a comment that should never have been made to someone who was “vulnerable”.
He placed Findlay, 29 Overton Crescent, Denny, on a supervised community payback order for 12 months with the condition he completes 80 hours of unpaid work within six months.
He was also made subject to the notification requirements of the sex offenders register.