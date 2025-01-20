Night on the tiles for locked out Denny offender who ripped up roof of house

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An offender was supposedly ripping tiles off his roof and letting them fall to the ground in an effort to gain access to his house.

Richard Pollard, 53, told police he had lost his house keys and was making a hole in his roof get into the property.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Pollard, 53 had admitted culpably and recklessly and with “utter disregard” for the consequences, removing tiles from a roof and allowing them to fall to the ground below to the danger of injuring others at his 14 Stirling Street, Denny home on March 3 last year.

Procurator fiscal depute Amy Clyne said: “It was 6.30pm and the witness saw a male next door who was on the roof and appeared to be breaking tiles from the roof and allowing them to fall to ground.

Pollard appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

"Another witness heard a loud bang near their vehicle and found a large piece of plastic with nails in it was stuck in his tyre. Police were contacted and arrived with the accused still on the roof.

"There appeared to be a hole in the roof and they could see several shattered and broken tiles lying on the footpath. They closed the roadway due to the obvious danger.

"The accused has removed himself from the roof and has been arrested.”

The court heard Pollard had supposedly lost his house keys and was trying to gain access to his property.

He was said to have made “lifestyle changes to reduce his risk of reoffending”.

Sheriff Christopher Shead placed him on a community payback order with the condition he complete180 hours of unpaid work within 12 months.